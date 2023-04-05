On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 5, 2023 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance Treasury Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 6, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name Sun Finance Treasury Limited Issuer's short name SUN Securities ISIN code LV0000860112 Securities maturity date 30.09.2025 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 50 000 Floating annual coupon rate 11% + 3 men. EURIBOR Coupon payments Once a month on the last Business Day of the month Orderbook short name SUNBFLOT25FA Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company description 2023 and Terms of the Notes Issue available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS until April 6, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.