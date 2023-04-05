Anzeige
05.04.2023
On Sun Finance Treasury Limited bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on April 5, 2023 decided to admit for trading Sun Finance Treasury
Limited bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of April 6,
2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Sun Finance Treasury Limited           
Issuer's short name      SUN                       
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860112                   
Securities maturity date    30.09.2025                    
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                    
Number of listed securities  50 000                      
Floating annual coupon rate  11% + 3 men. EURIBOR               
Coupon payments        Once a month on the last Business Day of the   
                month                      
Orderbook short name      SUNBFLOT25FA                   



Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company description 2023 and Terms of the Notes
Issue available in the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of Sun Finance Treasury Limited is Signet Bank AS until
April 6, 2023. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
