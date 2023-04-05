Combining Hybrid Theory's data and technology with its performance expertise, Azerion has created a dynamic new offering that will enable the creation of custom audiences, custom creatives and custom measurement at every stage of the funnel.

Azerion, the digital entertainment and media platform, has supercharged its full-funnel brand performance capabilities with the launch of a new data and technology arm, Performance by Azerion.

The team of data and technology specialists will help clients to create bespoke targeting, creative and measurement strategies driving increased performance across the funnel. By identifying consumers in their moment of 'discovery', their interests, passions and intent, they will apply highly custom audience and pixel strategies to drive better outcomes for brands and agencies alike.

Performance by Azerion is unique in its ability to use data captured from browse, search, share, social, and context to identify and build totally bespoke audiences, all in real-time. Its datasphere consists of over 90bn monthly data events, allowing Azerion to scale even niche or cookieless audiences. Fed by data that's refreshed every two hours, it also brings live audience insights into targeting strategies, helping clients drive increased performance across the funnel.

The launch follows the acquisition of Hybrid Theory, the full-funnel programmatic agency. By integrating Hybrid Theory's technology and market-leading data capabilities and combining these with its advertiser brand performance framework, Azerion has created a solution that opens up opportunities for lower funnel activity and further strengthens its upper and middle funnel capabilities.

The announcement further reinforces Azerion's established brand solutions to make it the most credible full-funnel partner in the ecosystem.

Anna Forbes, UK Country Director at Azerion UK: "Azerion's fast growth has been driven by our commitment to provide the best outcomes for brand clients by using a combination of unique data and first-class technology. Through Performance we do just that, delivering unparalleled results at every stage of the customer journey for display and video campaigns.

"Led by an award-winning Client Service team, our new offering will cement Azerion's reputation as world leaders in data-driven, full-funnel advertising campaigns, and allow us to scale up even the most niche audiences without the use of cookies. This is a next generation advertising solution that broadens our ability to reach even greater numbers of brand partners across the globe."

Peter Birch, Managing Director of EMEA's new performance arm, commented: We are proud to offer clients and agencies fully customised solutions that have a laser-focus on performance. In this economic climate, it is more important than ever that advertisers work with trusted partners that deliver competitive outcomes. This is what Performance by Azerion will strive to achieve."

Performance by Azerion will first launch in the UK market before being rolled out globally, with the Hybrid Theory brand being phased out as a result.

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion's integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion's games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com

