Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: New Deputy-Chairperson and Change in Company Secretary



05.04.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Steinhoff Group").

Deputy-Chairperson

Stakeholders are advised that following the end of Mr Peter Wakkie's term as a member and Deputy-Chairperson of the Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual General Meeting held on 22 March 2023, the Supervisory Board elected Mr Paul Copley as new Deputy-Chairperson.

The Supervisory Board currently consists of Ms Moira Moses as Chairperson, Mr Paul Copley as Deputy-Chairperson, Ms Alexandra Watson as chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee and Dr Hugo Nelson as chairperson of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee.

Company Secretary

Stakeholders are further informed that Ms Sarah Radema will step down from her position as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. with effect from 30 April 2023.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board thank Ms Radema for her valued contribution to Steinhoff during her tenure.

On recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Nicholas Lewis as the Company Secretary of Steinhoff with effect from 1 May 2023.

Mr Lewis is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa and holds a Master's Degree in corporate law. Mr Lewis has served as consulting company secretary for several listed groups during his career and joined the Steinhoff Group as a legal adviser in 2017 where he continues to advise on legal, regulatory and governance matters.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 5 April 2023

