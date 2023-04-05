Board International, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations to plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, is rated as Market Leader for the fourth successive year in this year's BARC Score for Integrated Planning Analytics, achieving the highest score in the portfolio capabilities axis which reflects functional and architectural criteria.

The BARC report defines Market Leaders as "well-established vendors that drive strong market adoption, supported by technology innovation and strategic acquisitions and by leveraging robust account management and a solid track record."

Vendors are evaluated on two dimensions: Portfolio Capabilities and Market Execution. Each represents one axis on the BARC Score. Ratings are determined using a combination of scores for capabilities such as planning and forecasting, ease of use for business users, portfolio evaluation, product strategy, and customer satisfaction.

The report's overall description of Board called out the following strengths:

Flexible, fully web-based CPM and analytics product with tightly integrated system architecture of proprietary multidimensional in-memory database and front ends.

Graphical and coding-free development environment for business power users to create tailored CPM and analytics applications.

Comprehensive planning, budgeting, and forecasting functionality for all kinds of planning approaches (top-down, bottom-up, or combinations of both). Customers can address various workflow-based planning topics on one common platform with different aggregation levels for an integrated corporate planning approach.

Comprehensive BI and analytics functionality for dashboards, reporting and analysis. Integrated predictive and advanced analytics capabilities (Board BEAM) as well as a native R connector to exchange Board data with an R server to execute AI/ML algorithms and to run R scripts from Board procedures.

"We are honored by this further recognition from BARC, especially with such a high rating in the BARC Score for Integrated Planning Analytics which reflects the capabilities of the Board platform" said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "Companies who have enhanced their planning capabilities are capable of changing at the speed of the market disruptions, gaining a competitive advantage by steering the business to adapt and thrive. Board platform integrates financial planning with the broader operational planning requirement across the enterprise, providing actionable insights and delivering better business outcomes."

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

