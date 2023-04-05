Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2023 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription units of Zaplox AB (206/23)

With effect from April 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Zaplox AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ZAPLOX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020051688              
Order book ID:  289956                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
