Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 4 April 2023 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR.

Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Robin Miller PDMR 2020 CIP 24,207 04/04/2023 11,418 GBP9.577920 12,789

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Nil 24,207 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 24,207 n/a e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) GBP9.577920 11,418 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.577920 11,418 GBP109,360.69 e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

