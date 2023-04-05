Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
11:30 Uhr
10,660 Euro
-0,060
-0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,38010,68014:02
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 12:37
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Apr-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 4 April 2023 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR. 

Name     Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price   No. of shares retained 
Robin Miller PDMR  2020 CIP    24,207  04/04/2023      11,418       GBP9.577920 12,789

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the 
                       Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan. 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         24,207 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price             Nil 
                                       24,207  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    4 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment        Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                              Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                              Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national 
b)      Nature of the transaction           insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options 
                              under the Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan. 
 
                              Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                              GBP9.577920 
                                        11,418 
 
 
       Aggregated information            Aggregate     Aggregate     Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume              Price       Volume       Total 
       -Price                    GBP9.577920 
                                        11,418       GBP109,360.69 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            4 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction           XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  235035 
EQS News ID:  1601675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.