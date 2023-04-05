A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Spring into the Season with Kidoodle.TV's Top 10 'Hoppy Easter' List for Families

Leading Safe Streaming service offers a slate of fun shows for kids and their parents that highlight the joy of the season

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is celebrating the start of Spring with the release of its Top 10 Hoppy Easter list, a guide to help parents and children gather together and enjoy family-focused shows that highlight Easter and usher in a season of renewal and new beginnings. Spring is a time when families get to slow down, take a break and look forward to the start of new adventures.

"Kidoodle.TV is all about families, and we look forward to these times of the year when families can unwind by settling down together and taking in some lighthearted entertainment that helps them kick off the season and its new beginnings," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer at APMC. "Shows like 'Guess How Much I Love You' are perfect for parents and kids to watch while snuggling together, while 'Easter Bunny Hop' and 'Sunny Bunnies' will get everyone moving, laughing and having fun."

Kidoodle.TV's Hoppy Easter Top 10 includes:

Guess How Much I Love You - The Adventures of Little Nutbrown Hare: The beloved little bunny of the best-selling children's book explores his world and learns about friendship, sharing, caring, and responsibility. This animated preschool series is the first adaptation of the book that has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. Lellobee City Farm: Easter Bunny Hop: In this high-energy episode of Lellobee City Farm, a fun, music-based show for preschoolers, Bunny Bun-Buns wants to bake his favorite thing - a carrot cake - and gathers his friends to hop around the farm and collect the ingredients as they play, sing, help each other, and learn. Sunny Bunnies: In short, 3.5-minute episodes, five colorful bunnies (Turbo, Big Boo, Iris, Shiny and Hopper) visit from the Sun and pop up in places like a park, circus or a stage and have mischievous adventures where they learn to solve problems. Now with more than 150 episodes, Sunny Bunnies has aired in over 160 countries. True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Spring Compilation: Fearless heroine True and her best friend, Bartleby the Cat, plant flowers and have adventures with their friends in the Rainbow Kingdom. Where's Chicky: Easter Island: Chicky and Bekky come across some strange stone statues that have all the same scary look until the last one with a familiar appearance. Learn with Blippi: Learn Colors on an Easter Egg Hunt: The zany entertainer and educator Blippi - described by Parents website as "Mr. Rogers, Elmo, and Dr. Seuss all rolled into one" - sets aside science experiments to teach about colors via an Easter egg hunt in this episode of Learn With Blippi. Hip Hop Harry: Easter Egg Hunt: Hip Hop Harry invites you to sing along with him and learn how much fun it is to go on an Easter egg hunt with friends and family. ChuChu TV Surprise Eggs: In these learning videos, Mr. Harlo, ChuChu, ChaCha and the kids open "eggs" one by one and sing and dance their way to learning everything from counting, nursery rhymes, animals, and the solar system. Paw Patrol Pup Tales: Pups Save a Magic Trick: In this episode of kids' favorite PAW Patrol, the pups save the day when the Adventure Bay Easter Festival is overrun by wild bunnies after a magic trick goes awry. Counting with Paula: Easter Egg Factory: In this learning video, Mr. Candy Cane Man and friends count the various things they need to build an Easter Egg Factory for Mr. Easter Bunny by picking suitable blocks and helping the bakers with a special decoration for the entrance of the factory.

Kidoodle.TV is available in more than 160 countries and territories and is accessible on more than 1,000 devices. Kidoodle.TV is the winner of the Mom's Choice Award, Parent Tested, Parent Approved Award, Best Mobile App Award, and Stevie Award (Family & Kids category), and is a recipient of the kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal.

Join the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming family on Kidoodle.TV, or download the app and start watching for free today.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show* vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

