Acrisure, a Fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker, today announced its acquisition of Unilink Group, the largest insurance distribution platform in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region. Through this partnership, Acrisure adds over 1,300 colleagues across Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Moldova and clients in the same geography.

Unilink Group provides non-life and life products through a network of 15,000 external agents and 2,500 points of sale and places almost seven million policies per year. The Group also acts as an MGA through its Polish and Romanian businesses. Unilink Group's CEO Igor Rusinowski and its current management team will continue leading the business.

"Unilink Group provides Acrisure with a strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe," said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Acrisure. "Igor and team have built a high performing business that advances Acrisure's broader global ambitions to capture more of the insurance value chain while expanding our client base. We'll achieve great things together so I'm grateful to Igor for his vision and the incredible effort of our international team to complete this transaction!"

Unilink Group was founded in 2002 as a consumer finance products distributor. By 2010, the business had diversified to an insurance distribution strategy with CEO Igor Rusinowski joining the business.

Said Igor: "Bringing the Acrisure brand to a new part of the world is an exciting proposition! In the last several years we transformed Unilink Group from insurance distribution market leader in Poland to the largest player in CEE, spearheading the segment in six countries and operating through all distribution channels. In that regard, we're very aligned with Acrisure's commitment to growth, innovation and entrepreneurship."

He continued: "Our team is extremely excited to become part of Acrisure and bring 'An Extraordinary Advantage' to our markets."

"Acrisure continues to expand our international footprint," said Grahame Millwater, President of Global Insurance at Acrisure. "The partnership with Igor and team at Unilink Group could not be a better example of expanding our distribution, while also acquiring the talent, skills and value chain capabilities that completely align to our insurance and financial services strategy globally."

The transaction will complete pending regulatory approvals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

