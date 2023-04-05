Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been informed by the British Columbia government that the Company's Notice of Work Application for Amendments to a Multi-Year Area-Based ("MYAB") Permit on its Reliance Gold Project (the "Property") in southern British Columbia has been approved. The Amended MYAB Permit facilitates a significantly expanded diamond drilling program at the Property and extends the permit expiry for several years. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

During 2022 the Company completed thirty-eight (38) diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres ("m") and thirty-three (33) reverse-circulation drill holes for 2,455 m. Since initial issuance of the original MYAB Permit in October 2020 the Company has completed sixty (60) diamond drill holes for 12,606 m and eighty-four (84) reverse-circulation drill holes for 6,045 m. Due to the exploration success at the Property the MYAB Permit needed to be increased in scope to address the anticipated need for much more aggressive drilling campaigns in 2023 and beyond.

The company is now moving forward in finalizing plans for a 10,000 to 15,000 m diamond drilling program with a deeper drilling component. The field program is expected to commence in late April with a drilling startup in early May.

The Amended MYAB Permit, now expiring in early 2028, allows for the completion of several additional kilometres of drill trail construction and significantly increased number of permitted drill sites along the two km trend of mineralization and encouraging drill intersections. Increased security bonding has also been submitted by the Company.

The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Prior to the submission of its amendment application for the MYAB Permit the Company engaged with the affected First Nation communities to seek for any input. As announced on October 24 2022, the Company executed an exploration agreement with the Bridge River Indian Band ("Xwísten") that expresses the intent for a mutually beneficial arrangement in respect of the current and proposed exploration activities within the Xwísten traditional territory. Since commencement of field activities in 2020 about 23% of our manpower requirements have been sourced from the nearby community of Shalalth and the Tsal'alh First Nation.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161333