Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (OTC Pink: SNAVF) (FSE: S3O) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol S3O. The Company shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("SNA.CN"), the OTC US ("SNAVF") and now the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE").

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Company would also like to announce that it has signed a three-month contract with Apaton Finance for creating and distributing corporate articles and disseminating Company news in both English and German to European investors.

Anoop Brar, Interim-CEO commented "We are excited to expand our corporate market awareness and give European investors better access to invest into Star via the FSE. This is the next logical step for Star as it looks to expand its capital markets strategy offering our shareholders increased liquidity as well as enhancing our global visibility."

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

