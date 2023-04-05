Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4PX ISIN: CA8277331069 Ticker-Symbol: 7BW0 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
08:26 Uhr
0,208 Euro
+0,015
+7,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2080,22213:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER HAMMER MINING
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVER HAMMER MINING CORP0,208+7,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.