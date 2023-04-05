ACCP Opens RFP for Speakers for 2023 Annual Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is now accepting proposals for speakers for its Annual Conference, to be held at the Four Seasons in Denver on October 16-18.

The theme of this year's Conference is Embrace the Moment. Propel Purpose. Attendees will be approximately 300 CSR and ESG professionals from all career stages. We seek session speakers who motivate attendees to drive their work forward through change and think creatively and collaboratively. Sessions will be designed to leave attendees inspired and energized to tackle the ever-changing post-COVID corporate social impact landscape.

ACCP seeks speakers for various session types, including general keynotes, fireside chats, plenaries, workshops, learning labs, and spark sessions. Proposed session topics include social impact, DEI, grantmaking, disaster relief, volunteerism, impact measurement, and more.

Please visit the ACCP website for more information about session types and how to submit an RFP. RFPs will close on May 5, and applicants will be notified in June.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of CSR & ESG professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact.

