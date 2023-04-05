PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Begins Partnership with Hungry Planet Foods for E-commerce Fulfillment

Leader in chef-crafted plant-based meats joins the growing list of PlanX fulfillment customers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(OTC PINK:PLTXD)(FSE:WNT1) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Hungry Planet®, Inc. ("Hungry Planet") to its growing roster of brands adopting its e-commerce fulfillment solutions. Adding Hungry Planet and its chef-crafted plant-based meats further leverages PlantX's warehousing and logistics capabilities.

St. Louis, MO-based Hungry Planet offers a full range of delicious, nourishing, plant-based meats. With textured soy protein as a common base, Hungry Planet's product line includes nine different meats - beef, chicken, pork, lamb, turkey, crab, chorizo, Italian sausage, and breakfast sausage - that come in an array of forms, from ground to cutlets to entire meals, like chicken piccata, Salisbury steak, and penne pasta with sausage. The popular brand is available in thousands of venues across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand including fine dining, fast casual, university, hospital, retail, grocery, deli, and, through its philanthropic arm, the company has helped provide over one million Hungry Planet meals to public K-12.

"Hungry Planet is a huge win for PlantX, not only because their meats taste great, but because the brand targets the large category of 'flexitarians', those people who aim to eat healthy and conscientiously but still indulge in some meat on occasion," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "We are excited to add Hungry Planet's authentic and complete range of plant-based meats alongside PlantX's own diverse product assortment as we serve this incremental audience of consumers."

Hungry Planet CEO and co-founder Todd Boyman said, "Our greatest hope is that we're making it easier for people to choose plant-based meat, and through our partnership with PlantX, we're confident that we're one step closer to bending the curve on personal and planetary health."

About Hungry Planet

Hungry Planet®, Inc. produces chef-crafted plant-based meats that are a delicious and simple switch for conventional meats. Headquartered in St Louis, MO, the company's mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. An industry leader known for their variety and superior nutrition, they craft meats to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers and chefs. Hungry Planet's full range of naturally flavored meats are a 1:1 swap in any cuisine, without compromise, and use fewer resources from planet to plate, thus supporting personal and planetary health. Their meats are packed with protein and fiber, featuring fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meats. Siblings Todd and Jody Boyman founded Hungry Planet® in recognition that although our planet is abundant, it is not without limit. While food is the most basic need, humankind will only thrive by nourishing ourselves sustainably. The company is hungry to transform the food system to be healthier, more sustainable and just.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence works to eliminate the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

