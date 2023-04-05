Vancouver, British Columbia and Grouard, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by the Kapawe'no First Nation to provide EV charging to multiple properties, with installation planned for Q2 2023. In total, one 50kW Level 3 DC Fast Charger and ten Level 2 charging stations will be installed.

The Kapawe'no First Nation, a band government headquartered at Grouard, AB, has selected its band office, Northern Lakes College, and the St Bernard Mission and Historical Village Museum as the first locations for the new EV charging stations, demonstrating to the wider region the progressive attitude of the nation and supporting tourism.

"We're excited to offer the Kapawe'no First Nation a complete, turnkey EV charging solution that includes installation and access to a wide inventory of Level 2 and Level 3 charging hardware," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "These new chargers offer a range of flexible use cases including band member, public, industry, fleet, and workplace charging."

Hypercharge is working in partnership on the project with Sustainable Projects Group, which will complete the installation of all charging stations. Sustainable Projects Group, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, offers expertise from industry-leading energy auditors, engineers, and project managers focused on sustainable energy management and energy efficiency.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

