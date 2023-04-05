Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) ("Moss" or the "Company"), a consumer genomics and gut microbiome company based in Vancouver, BC announces the introduction of its Cognitive Health Test which can be ordered directly to your home via the Company's online platform. Moss's Cognitive Health report assesses the genetic markers associated with the ability to clearly think, learn, and remember. This report can be purchased digitally by any customer who has already sequenced their genome using the Company's existing genome sequencing product: Gut Health Complete. The Cognitive Health report analyzes up to 80 million genetic variants to provide you with the most insightful information on your cognitive health based on your genetic information. The customer receives six reports providing insight on cognitive health which highlight the following areas of interest: cognitive function, problem solving ability, memory performance, education, impulsivity, and brain fog.

Moss is pleased to continue rolling out its proprietary suite of genetic reports which serve to complement our Gut Health Complete product. These reports give customers the opportunity to further explore and understand their genetic data.

"Cognitive health plays a crucial role in our daily lifestyle and is often overlooked. The brain is the main source of our daily functions such as making decisions, problem-solving, and communication. Our brain is considered a valuable organ because it directs and is in charge of the next move for all parts in the human body. Many of us take vitamin supplements for other systems of our body but not very many take care of their brain health," says Supakan Kate Apiratanapimonchai, Moss Doctoral student. "Our new test, Cognitive Health, provides a great report that will help you learn more about how your brain functions and its overall health. In addition, the report provides a great resource for choosing the right supplement and creating the right diet plan that will help you improve your overall cognitive health."

This is the first report made available to customers focused on mental health. Gut health is so closely tied with mental health that the gut is often referred to as the second brain. Psychological factors can impact the way in which your gastrointestinal tract moves and vice versa, and an unhealthy gut can cause you to experience brain fog, low energy levels, anxiety, and depression.

"The Cognitive Health report assess the genetic markers associated with the ability to clearly think, learn, and remember. A healthy brain is one that can perform all the mental processes that are collectively known as cognition, including the ability to learn new things, intuition, judgment, language, and remembering," said Michelle Lee, President of the Company.

Moss has created an online healthcare and technology platform integrating labs, services, and products in a shared economy. Moss provides comprehensive and affordable, at-home genetic and microbiome testing paired with personalized wellness reports and offerings to promote total gut, mind, and body health. The Company's services include health reports, personalized food and nutrition recommendations, and a social media platform that allows customers to form communities based on their specific health needs. The Company's current and anticipated products can be found in the "Shop" section of its website.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's long form prospectus dated December 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and CSE listing statement dated January 16, 2023 (the "Listing Statement") supporting Moss's listing on the CSE, as well as the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com. Copies of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics Inc. is an emerging consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Cahill

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Michelle Lee

President

Email: info@mossgenomics.com

Telephone: 604-629-5974

TikTok: GutHealthTok | Instagram: MossGenomics | LinkedIn: MossGenomics

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to anticipated product offerings and the objectives and development of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161322