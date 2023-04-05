As a Stellar-enabled digital wallet, Decaf now provides its users with the capability to seamlessly transition between cash and digital currency

Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Decaf, a leading blockchain-based platform for secure and transparent payments, is proud to announce an integration with the global on/off-ramp service for digital wallets powered by MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).

Through this integration, Decaf users now have the ability to seamlessly transition between cash and digital currency. Powered by the Stellar blockchain, MoneyGram's vast global retail network and Circle's USDC, Decaf users can now either load their digital wallets to access the digital economy, or cash-out their digital currencies to increase the utility of their holdings.

In 2022, MoneyGram, a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, with support from SDF, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network, launched this service to help bridge the gap between physical and digital currencies in a way that has not been done before at scale.

"We are thrilled to integrate with this global crypto-to-cash service powered by MoneyGram and Stellar to now offer this powerful option to our users," said Rick Martin, Founder of Decaf. "By connecting our digital wallet to MoneyGram's vast network, we are providing our users with an easy, secure and cost-effective way for our users to cash-in and cash-out their digital assets."



"It consistently amazes me that Stellar is so much more than just a technology, it's a beacon of hope for a financial system that puts people first," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. "This collaboration between Decaf and MoneyGram is a step towards a world where global financial freedom is not just a dream but a reality. This integration perfectly exemplifies the power of the Stellar network to break down the barriers of cross-border transactions, making them faster, and accessible for everyone."

Decaf's digital wallet is a secure and transparent way to transact, with each transaction recorded immutably on the blockchain. This ensures that all transactions are secure and can be easily tracked and audited.

Decaf continues to work with like-minded partners to explore new ways to use blockchain technology to transform cross-border payments.

About Decaf:

Decaf is a digital ledger technology platform for secure and transparent payments. Combining its cutting-edge technology and easy-to-use interface, Decaf makes it possible to send and receive money in minutes rather than days. The platform offers a secure and transparent way to make transactions, with each one recorded immutably on the blockchain.

