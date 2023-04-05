New transcription features will allow SMBs to embark on their AI journey and enter a new era of agility and growth

Aircall's AI features provide time-saving call and voicemail transcription that improves and scales team performance and delivers a higher level of customer understanding.

Aircall has developed its own AI, in addition to adapting existing cutting-edge AI technologies, to create a time-saving solution for sales and support teams.

The launch of AI transcription features is the first step in Aircall's vision to support SMBs as they embark on their AI journey and look to leverage the technology in their everyday work.

Aircall, the phone and communication platform, today announced it is launching new AI features that provide transcription capabilities for sales and support teams looking to increase performance and productivity.

Designed to address the growing needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) in what is an increasingly challenging market-featuring easy-to-use call and voicemail transcription-Aircall's new technology solution will make it easier than ever for sales and support teams to obtain business insights that can create better efficiencies and help deliver world-class customer experience (CX).

According to Salesforce, 66% of customers expect companies to understand their expectations and needs. But obtaining the required level of business insight through manual call and voicemail transcriptions has long been a drain on the productivity of sales and support teams.

With Aircall's AI features, reps can maintain levels of productivity, customer insight and understanding in their daily work, helping them have meaningful conversations without sacrificing all of their time in what has become an increasingly high-pressure and attrition-heavy environment.

Call and voicemail transcriptions will help team leaders gain a better understanding of the end needs of customers ultimately being able to build assets for training, such as playbooks. Further, they will be able to better monitor team performance, and identify and share coachable moments.

A new era for customer experience

Aircall's AI features mark a new era for how sales and support teams work and will be available for call and voicemail recordings in English and French. More languages will be made available over time, based on customer demand.

The feature processes one minute of audio in nine seconds, and synchronizes with existing CRM setups to quickly browse through deals with a direct link to the recording and transcript. Aircall's new features therefore not only optimize the sales performance of teams, but help SMBs maintain high levels of quality assurance across their support teams-drastically reducing the time needed in the process. Additionally, given the ongoing issue of high employee turnover some businesses face, AI's transcription feature allows teams to scale and onboard quickly by easily sharing best-case examples of customer interactions.

A true growth partner to SMBs

With its new AI features, Aircall is once again establishing itself as a true growth partner to SMBs. By adopting AI technology to bring transcription to its product, Aircall is reducing the cost many SMBs face in subscribing to third-party vendors outside of their existing tech suite.

With this launch, Aircall is entering the space at a time when SMBs are increasingly looking for ways to drive sales performance and unlock business insights-all while maintaining a lean SaaS ecosystem that is good for their teams and their budget.

Pierre-Baptiste Béchu, Aircall co-founder and CTPO, adds: "The SaaS industry is being reshaped by AI and the results are improvements in user experience, efficiency, and revenue growth. At Aircall, we believe this technology should be as accessible for small to medium-sized businesses as it is for larger enterprises. The functionality of our AI features is designed to meet the exact needs of our customers, and drive performance through conversation. This isn't AI built to replace-but to empower and to retain the ethics of customer support through human connection. The launch of our new AI features is the first step in Aircall's vision-and for many SMBs, it'll be theirs too. I'm proud of what the Aircall team has delivered and the continuation of our role as a trusted partner to SMBs."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone and communication platform, designed for sales and support teams. It is an entirely cloud-based voice solution, easy to use, reliable and integrated with all CRMs and critical business and conversational tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Intercom, Slack, Gong, and many others. Through a combination of its powerful software and dedicated people, Aircall helps SMBs drive productivity and turn customer and employee satisfaction into key growth drivers. Aircall has expanded its international footprint and currently has over 800 employees from 40 nationalities spread over 8 offices New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London, Madrid, Sydney, and Singapore and was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work. As part of the Deloitte Fast 500 list, Aircall achieved centaur status after securing over $100 million in annual recurring revenue earlier in 2022.

