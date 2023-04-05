Bath & Body Works Releases Inaugural ESG Report

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a leader in personal care and home fragrance, today released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) annual report, detailing the company's commitments and approach to work toward a more resilient and responsible future.

"Bath & Body Works is making great strides on our ESG journey, and our inaugural ESG report and commitment to meaningful ESG targets is an important step forward," said CEO Gina Boswell. "We recognize the importance of leading with transparency and supporting the well-being of our people, communities and planet. We look forward to reporting our progress as we integrate our sustainability strategy into our work to deliver long-term value and responsible growth."

"This first ESG report formalizes our ESG commitments as part of our existing values, ethics and business practices," said Jeff King, Vice President of ESG. "Within this report, we include our 2022 baseline data that we will use to demonstrate our progress in years to come. We look forward to working with our associates, customers, vendor partners and other third parties to make progress year-over-year and a meaningful difference for a brighter tomorrow."

The company is outlining its approach to working toward its new near- and longer-term ESG commitments, focused on Engaged People, Thoughtful Products and Brighter Places. The development of the company's ESG focus, strategy and commitments follows an extensive ESG prioritization assessment, which included research and engagement with key stakeholders including associates across business segments, customers, suppliers, investors and nonprofits, to identify the company's six areas of focus:

People and Culture

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Product Transparency and Ingredients

Sustainable Sourcing

Packaging and Plastics

Climate Change and Carbon Emissions

Today, the company is taking near-term actions to work towards making a difference and building on its strong foundation by 2025, including:

Increasing ethnic and racial diversity among its leadership, ensuring fair, flexible and healthy workplaces with inclusive benefits and enhancing its supplier diversity program.

Defining, mapping and publishing a list of priority ingredients which will be the focus of the company's sustainability programs.

Measuring and setting a comprehensive baseline carbon footprint for Scope 3 emissions.

Submitting a science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Shifting to a packaging model where 50% of its packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

Increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) to 33% of its total plastic packaging portfolio.

As part of its 2030 goals, the company is taking longer-term actions to work toward creating a meaningful impact for a brighter future, including:

The continuous review and updating of its compensation and benefits with evolving best practices.

Improving the sustainability profile of priority ingredients used throughout its products, from source to use.

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50%.

Significantly reducing GHG emissions across its operations and supply chain as the company moves towards net-zero.

Ensuring 100% of its packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable.

The complete report is available on the company's website at bbwinc.com/about-us/esg/esg-report.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

