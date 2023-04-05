DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Schizophrenia Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 60+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

Increase in Research and Development activities for advancements in anti-psychotic drugs, product launches, and approvals has increased the Schizophrenia market. An increase in the development of the number of clinical trials for the development of novel schizophrenia treatment and a rise in the number of industrial collaborations in drug development boost the market for schizophrenia.

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Schizophrenia Pipeline Insight - 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline schizophrenia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the schizophrenia pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's schizophrenia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 65+ pipeline therapies for schizophrenia treatment.

Key schizophrenia companies such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Gedeon Richter Ltd., Lyndra Therapeutics, Neurocrine Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Memory Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Neurocrine Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., SK Life Science, Inc., Alkermes, Inc. , Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, SyneuRx International ( Taiwan ) Corp, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Cognitive Research Corporation, Amarex Clinical Research, Forum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Recognify Life Sciences, Accutest Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C, Janssen, LP, Delpor, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Zogenix, Inc., Luye Pharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Inc., Karuna Therapeutics, Autifony Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, Adex Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new schizophrenia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising schizophrenia pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Luvadaxistat, Olanzapine Hydrochloride, Ulotaront , LYN-005, BI 425809, AVP 786, Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Capsule, SEP-363856, CVL-231, LY2140023, RL-007, TAK-041, LY03010 156, ASP6981, TPN-672, MK-8189, Emraclidine, CY6463, HS-10380, Pomaglumetad methionil, Back up modulators, Research Program, M4 PAM, and others.

In March 2023 , Karuna Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia.

, Karuna Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of its lead investigational therapy, KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. In September 2022 , Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., (Otsuka) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of their New Drug Application (NDA) for aripiprazole 2-month, ready-to-use, long-acting injectable, a medication administered for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and for maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults.

The schizophrenia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage schizophrenia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the schizophrenia clinical trial landscape.

Schizophrenia Overview

Schizophrenia is a word that has been around for over a century, and it has always perplexed scientific communities. A chronic psychotic disorder, schizophrenia meddles with the patient's thoughts, interferes with a patient's social ability, and hampers cognitive development. The exact causes of schizophrenia are unknown. According to research, a combination of physical, genetic, psychological, and environmental factors can increase a person's risk of developing the condition. Some people are predisposed to schizophrenia, and a stressful or emotionally charged life event may set off a psychotic episode.

Schizophrenia symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, trouble with thinking, and feeling of demotivation. It is a disorder with variable phenotypic expression and poorly understood, complex etiology, involving a major genetic contribution and environmental factors interacting with the genetic susceptibility. Schizophrenia is diagnosed by ruling out other mental health disorders and determining that symptoms are not caused by substance abuse, medication, or a medical condition. A physical exam, blood tests, screening, including CT scan and MRI, and psychiatric evaluation using the schizophrenia symptoms diagnosis scale (PANSS, CGI, SANS, etc.) may be used for the schizophrenia diagnosis.

The current pyramid of interventions in managing schizophrenia includes antipsychotic medications, the most commonly prescribed schizophrenia drugs, and thought to control symptoms by affecting the brain neurotransmitter dopamine. Even after symptoms have faded, schizophrenia requires lifetime therapy. Apart from schizophrenia medications, psychological counseling, and social support, cognitive behavioral therapy and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) can be used to control the condition. Hospitalization may be required in some circumstances.

A snapshot of the Schizophrenia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ulotaront Otsuka Pharmaceutical Phase III Serotonin 1A receptor agonists; Trace amine-associated

receptor 1 agonists Oral AVP 786 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Cytochrome P 450 enzyme system inhibitors; KATP channel inhibitors;

NMDA receptor antagonists; Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport

protein inhibitors; Serotonin plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors;

Sigma-1 receptor agonists; Sodium channel antagonists Oral Luvadaxistat Takeda Phase II D amino acid oxidase inhibitors Oral Emraclidine Cerevel Therapeutics Phase II Muscarinic M4 receptor modulators Oral CY6463 Cyclerion Therapeutics Phase I Soluble guanylyl cyclase agonists Oral Pomaglumetad

methionil Denovo Biopharma/Eli Lilly and

Company Phase I Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 agonists; Metabotropic glutamate

receptor 3 agonists Oral

Schizophrenia Therapeutics Assessment

The schizophrenia pipeline report proffers an integral view of schizophrenia emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Schizophrenia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Serotonin 1A receptor agonists, Trace amine-associated receptor 1 agonists, D amino acid oxidase inhibitors, Soluble guanylyl cyclase agonists, Cytochrome P 450 enzyme system inhibitors, KATP channel inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors, Serotonin plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors, Sigma-1 receptor agonists, Sodium channel antagonists, Muscarinic M4 receptor modulators, Metabotropic glutamate receptor 2 agonists, Metabotropic glutamate receptor 3 agonists

Key Schizophrenia Companies : Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Gedeon Richter Ltd., Lyndra Therapeutics, Neurocrine Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Memory Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Neurocrine Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., SK Life Science, Inc., Alkermes, Inc. , Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, SyneuRx International ( Taiwan ) Corp, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Cognitive Research Corporation, Amarex Clinical Research, Forum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Recognify Life Sciences, Accutest Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C, Janssen, LP, Delpor, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Zogenix, Inc., Luye Pharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Inc., Karuna Therapeutics, Autifony Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, Adex Therapeutics, and others.

Key Schizophrenia Pipeline Therapies: Luvadaxistat, Olanzapine Hydrochloride, Ulotaront, LYN-005, BI 425809, AVP 786, Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Capsule, SEP-363856, CVL-231, LY2140023, RL-007, TAK-041, LY03010 156, ASP6981, TPN-672, MK-8189, Emraclidine, CY6463, HS-10380, Pomaglumetad methionil, Back up modulators, Research Program, M4 PAM, and others.

: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Gedeon Richter Ltd., Lyndra Therapeutics, Neurocrine Bioscience, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Memory Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Neurocrine Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., SK Life Science, Inc., Alkermes, Inc. , Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, SyneuRx International ( ) Corp, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Cognitive Research Corporation, Amarex Clinical Research, Forum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Recognify Life Sciences, Accutest Research Laboratories (I) Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C, Janssen, LP, Delpor, Inc., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Zogenix, Inc., Luye Pharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Inc., Karuna Therapeutics, Autifony Therapeutics, Neumora Therapeutics, Adex Therapeutics, and others. Key Schizophrenia Pipeline Therapies: Luvadaxistat, Olanzapine Hydrochloride, Ulotaront, LYN-005, BI 425809, AVP 786, Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride Capsule, SEP-363856, CVL-231, LY2140023, RL-007, TAK-041, LY03010 156, ASP6981, TPN-672, MK-8189, Emraclidine, CY6463, HS-10380, Pomaglumetad methionil, Back up modulators, Research Program, M4 PAM, and others.

