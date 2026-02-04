DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Oncolytic Virus Clinical Trial Landscape Gains Momentum: 100+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

The oncolytic virus therapy landscape has expanded steadily over the past decade, with over 100 companies worldwide pursuing clinical or preclinical programs. A few leaders, such as Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oncolytics Biotech, EpicentRx, Hangzhou Converd, and others, anchor the mid and late-stage pipeline.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Oncolytic Virus Competitive Landscape 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline oncolytic virus therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and the competitive landscape, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance their pipelines and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it provides critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing, and regulatory pathways with the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies in the oncolytic virus domain.

Oncolytic Virus Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight's oncolytic virus pipeline report highlights a robust landscape, with 100+ active players developing 110+ oncolytic virus drugs.

active players developing oncolytic virus drugs. Key oncolytic virus companies such as Oncolytics Biotech, SillaJen, Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oryx GmbH, Oncolys Biopharma, EpicentRx, Theriva Biologics, Lokon Pharma, DNAtrix, Surv BioPharma Inc., Treovir, Immvira Pharma, Virogin Biotech, OrienGene Biotechnology, Apices Soluciones, Vyriad, Transgene, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Imugene, CG Oncology, Istari Oncology, Akamis Bio, Elicera Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new oncolytic virus drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new oncolytic virus drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline oncolytic virus therapies, such as Pelareorep, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, BS001, ParvOryx, Telomelysin, AdAPT-001, VCN-01, LOAd 703, DNX-2401, Surv.m-CRA-1, G207, MVR-T3011, VG161, OrienX010, AloCelyvir, Voyager-V1, TG6002, CRX-100, CF33-hNIS, CG0070, PVS-RIPO, NG-350A, ELC-201, and others, are in different phases of oncolytic virus clinical trials.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in oncolytic virus drugs @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/oncolytic-virus-cancer-therapy-competitive-landscape?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

Growing Cancer Incidence: The global rise in cancer prevalence, especially in hard-to-treat solid tumors, has intensified demand for novel, effective treatment modalities. Conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation often have significant side effects and limited long-term efficacy, motivating the adoption of immunotherapeutic alternatives like oncolytic virus therapies.

The global rise in cancer prevalence, especially in hard-to-treat solid tumors, has intensified demand for novel, effective treatment modalities. Conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation often have significant side effects and limited long-term efficacy, motivating the adoption of immunotherapeutic alternatives like oncolytic virus therapies. Increasing Understanding of Cancer Biology: Growing knowledge of cancer biology has enabled the development of oncolytic virus therapies that selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.

Growing knowledge of cancer biology has enabled the development of oncolytic virus therapies that selectively target and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Advancements in Viral Engineering: These advances are enabling more precise, targeted oncolytic virus therapies, significantly expanding the global oncolytic virus therapy market.

These advances are enabling more precise, targeted oncolytic virus therapies, significantly expanding the global oncolytic virus therapy market. Rising Adoption of Personalized Medicine: Oncolytic virus therapies align closely with personalized treatment approaches by enabling tailored viral constructs and immunomodulatory payloads based on tumor genomics.

What is Oncolytic Virus Therapy?

Oncolytic virus therapy is an innovative form of cancer treatment that uses genetically engineered or naturally occurring viruses to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells. These viruses replicate inside tumor cells, causing them to burst while leaving healthy cells largely unharmed. As the cancer cells break apart, they release tumor antigens that help activate the body's immune system, enhancing its ability to recognize and attack remaining cancer cells. This dual action, direct tumor destruction and immune stimulation, makes oncolytic virus therapy a promising approach in modern oncology, often used alongside other treatments such as immunotherapy or chemotherapy.

Applications of Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Oncolytic virus (OV) cancer therapies can be used for both diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

OVs can function as cancer vaccines by boosting tumor-specific T-cell responses.

Oncolytic viruses can be engineered with immunostimulatory molecules to enhance immune activation.

OVs show strong synergy when combined with other immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors.

Oncolytic Viruses in Combination with Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy works systemically, unlike surgical resection or radiotherapy.

It remains essential for treating patients with disseminated (widespread) cancer.

Because chemotherapy is systemic, it is often combined with oncolytic viruses (OVs), which typically require localized delivery to achieve a strong antitumor effect.

Systemically administered OVs have shown limited therapeutic benefit in several clinical trials.

Delivering OVs effectively to metastatic sites remains a major challenge.

Therefore, using chemotherapy as a systemic adjuvant to localized OV therapy is of significant clinical interest and is currently being actively investigated.

Oncolytic Virus Market Analysis: Drug Profile

IMLYGIC: Amgen

IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), developed by Amgen, is a first-of-its-kind oncolytic viral therapy for melanoma that cannot be surgically removed. It combines direct tumors destruction with immune system stimulation. The therapy is based on a genetically engineered herpesvirus engineered to preferentially infect and destroy cancer cells, releasing GM-CSF to trigger a broader anti-tumor immune response.

In the Phase III OPTiM trial, IMLYGIC produced durable responses in about 16% of patients, compared with 2% with GM-CSF alone, and overall responses in roughly 26%. Patients at earlier disease stages achieved better outcomes, with some achieving long-term control. The treatment is usually well tolerated, with most adverse effects being mild and resembling flu symptoms.

Although its independent effect on survival and deep organ metastases is modest, its value is most evident when combined with checkpoint inhibitors. Early data show response rates approaching 56%, and ongoing studies aim to further define these synergistic benefits. As the first FDA-approved oncolytic virus in the West, IMLYGIC has validated the broader concept of viral immunotherapy and is now being explored as a component of combination immuno-oncology approaches.

Oncorine: Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Oncorine, also known as H101, is a genetically engineered adenovirus with an E1B gene deletion developed by Shanghai Sunway Biotech in China. It is administered alongside chemotherapy to treat nasopharyngeal carcinoma and head and neck cancers. Its approval and effective clinical use have significantly advanced oncolytic virus-based cancer immunotherapy. Marketed as Recombinant Human Adenovirus Type 5 Injection, Oncorine became the first oncolytic virus approved for cancer treatment by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) in November 2005. Since its introduction, it has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and notable antitumor activity across various cancers and malignant pleural effusions. Exploratory clinical studies have also evaluated Oncorine for treating liver cancers, pancreatic cancer, cervical cancer, malignant melanoma, and metastatic liver tumors.

Find out more about oncolytic virus cancer drugs @ Oncolytic Virus Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline Oncolytic Virus Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA Indication CAN-2409 Candel Therapeutics III Intratumoral Prostate Cancer OH2 Binhui Biopharmaceutical III Oral Melanoma Pelareorep Oncolytics Biotech III Intravenous Advanced Pancreatic Cancer CG0070 CG Oncology III Intravesical Bladder Cancer AdAPT-001 EpicentRx II Intratumoral Sarcoma and Refractory Solid Tumors PVS-RIPO Istari Oncology II Intratumoral Glioblastoma and Malignant Melanoma CVD-1301.V01 Hangzhou Converd II Intratumoral Advanced Pancreatic Cancer VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS) Imugene I Intratumoral/Intravenous Solid Tumors NG-350A Akamis Bio I Intravenous Rectal Cancer

Learn more about the emerging oncolytic virus therapies @ Oncolytic Virus Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in Oncolytic Virus Treatment Space

In November 2025, Imugene Ltd and JW Therapeutics announced a co-development collaboration to evaluate the combination of Imugene's oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 (onCARlytics) and JW's Carteyva, a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with advanced solid tumors. This collaboration includes preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, followed by a Phase I investigator-initiated trial to be conducted exclusively in China at premier CAR-T clinical centers. The approach utilizes Imugene's CF33-CD19 virus to induce CD19 expression on tumor cells, rendering them susceptible to targeting by CD19 CAR-T therapies, a transformative "mark and kill" strategy.

announced a co-development collaboration to evaluate the combination of Imugene's oncolytic virus CF33-CD19 (onCARlytics) and JW's Carteyva, a CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with advanced solid tumors. This collaboration includes preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies, followed by a Phase I investigator-initiated trial to be conducted exclusively in China at premier CAR-T clinical centers. The approach utilizes Imugene's CF33-CD19 virus to induce CD19 expression on tumor cells, rendering them susceptible to targeting by CD19 CAR-T therapies, a transformative "mark and kill" strategy. In July 2025, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, announced that it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CLD-201 (SuperNova), the company's allogeneic adipose stem-cell loaded oncolytic virus for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease, announced that it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CLD-201 (SuperNova), the company's allogeneic adipose stem-cell loaded oncolytic virus for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. In June 2025, Oncolytics Biotech presented a poster demonstrating the role of pelareorep in activating anti-tumor immunity in PDAC.

presented a poster demonstrating the role of pelareorep in activating anti-tumor immunity in PDAC. In May 2025, Candel Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), the Company's biological immunotherapy lead candidate, for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease. CAN-2409 was also previously granted FDA Fast Track designation for the same indication.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), the Company's biological immunotherapy lead candidate, for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease. CAN-2409 was also previously granted FDA Fast Track designation for the same indication. In May 2025, Elicera Therapeutics AB announced that it had entered into a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with University Hospital Tübingen in Germany. Under the agreement, the company's oncolytic virus candidates ELC-100 and ELC-201 will be included in tests aimed at developing a new type of companion diagnostic to predict the potential success of a novel neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN) therapy, immuno-virotherapy.

announced that it had entered into a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with University Hospital Tübingen in Germany. Under the agreement, the company's oncolytic virus candidates ELC-100 and ELC-201 will be included in tests aimed at developing a new type of companion diagnostic to predict the potential success of a novel neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN) therapy, immuno-virotherapy. In April 2025, Hangzhou ConVerd Co., Ltd. announced that the first Phase IIa clinical study of hV01, ConVerd's first oncolytic vaccinia virus product, had successfully completed first patient dosing, with the subject in good condition. This phase IIa clinical study investigates the administration of a single dose of recombinant human IL-21 oncolytic poxvirus injection (hV01) per cycle for the treatment of patients diagnosed with advanced sarcoma and cervical cancer. It is important to note that the indication is for advanced sarcoma and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer for which there is no standard of care available at this stage of the treatment process, or where standard of care has failed.

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Oncolytic Virus Companies : Oncolytics Biotech, SillaJen, Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oryx GmbH, Oncolys Biopharma, EpicentRx, Theriva Biologics, Lokon Pharma, DNAtrix, Surv BioPharma Inc., Treovir, Immvira Pharma, Virogin Biotech, OrienGene Biotechnology, Apices Soluciones, Vyriad, Transgene, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Imugene, CG Oncology, Istari Oncology, Akamis Bio, Elicera Therapeutics, and others

: Oncolytics Biotech, SillaJen, Candel Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Oryx GmbH, Oncolys Biopharma, EpicentRx, Theriva Biologics, Lokon Pharma, DNAtrix, Surv BioPharma Inc., Treovir, Immvira Pharma, Virogin Biotech, OrienGene Biotechnology, Apices Soluciones, Vyriad, Transgene, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Imugene, CG Oncology, Istari Oncology, Akamis Bio, Elicera Therapeutics, and others Key Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Therapies: Pelareorep, Pexa-Vec, CAN-2409, BS001, ParvOryx, Telomelysin, AdAPT-001, VCN-01, LOAd 703, DNX-2401, Surv.m-CRA-1, G207, MVR-T3011, VG161, OrienX010, AloCelyvir, Voyager-V1, TG6002, CRX-100, CF33-hNIS, CG0070, PVS-RIPO, NG-350A, ELC-201, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new oncolytic Virus treatments, visit @ Oncolytic Virus Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Overview 4. Oncolytic Virus Marketed Drugs 4.1. Oncorine: Shanghai Sunway Biotech 5. Oncolytic Virus Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics 8. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 AdAPT-001: EpicentRx 9. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. VAXINIA (CF33-hNIS): Imugene 10. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Oncolytic Virus Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Oncolytic Virus Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Oncolytic Virus Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

Related Reports

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market

Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncolytic virus therapies companies including Targovax, Genelux, Imugene, EpicentRx, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others.

Melanoma Market

Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key melanoma companies including IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, iOx Therapeutics, Portage Biotech, ModernaTX, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Sapience Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Cantargia AB, Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Aura Biosciences, F-star Therapeutics, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Xencor, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and others.

Colorectal Cancer Market

Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key colorectal cancer companies, including Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris, Biotherapeutics, and others.

Pancreatic Cancer Market

Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pancreatic cancer companies including FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic Inc., Tesaro, Inc., Helix BioPharma Corporation, Theradex, Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., BioNTech SE, Prestige Biopharma Limited, HCW Biologics, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, XBiotech, Inc., Lumicell, Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oncolytic-virus-clinical-trial-landscape-gains-momentum-100-companies-lead-the-charge-in-pioneering-new-treatments--delveinsight-302678517.html