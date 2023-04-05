Margulies Perruzzi Completes 31,000 SF Office Renovation for Boston Trust Walden

Investment management firm sought new workspace at One Beacon Street

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has completed the renovation of 31,000 SF at One Beacon Street for Boston Trust Walden, an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm has approximately $14 billion in assets under management and is known for its compelling investment philosophy, excellent track record, and decades-long leadership in ESG impact investing. The renovation project transformed the 34th floor at One Beacon Street into a light-filled space with stunning 360-degree views of Boston.

"We decided to move when we realized our office space would no longer accommodate our growth," said Sarah Kelly, COO and general counsel at Boston Trust Walden. "We took the opportunity to reevaluate how we use space for working and found a partner in Margulies Peruzzi. Their talented team listened to our goals and designed a beautiful, modern space that achieved these and much more. The space is transparent and welcoming and encourages people to move around and interact with one another - something we were missing before. We are thrilled with the results."

Boston Trust Walden prioritized smaller, uniform offices, direct access to daylight for workstations, and a focus on socialization and collaboration. To achieve these goals, Margulies Perruzzi designed perimeter offices with full glass fronts to bring light into the interior of the space and created alcoves at the perimeter for workstations with access to natural light. A lot of thought was put into creating an employee hub to serve as the core collaboration area. Featuring a coffee bar, pantry, and a variety of seating options including booths, high top tables, and traditional café seating, the employee hub encourages spontaneous collaboration and can also be used as informal meeting space. A client area is located adjacent to the reception area and employee hub and boasts four conference rooms of various sizes.

A unique feature of the Boston Trust Walden office is the trading area. Located in the interior of the space with direct access to an adjoining social area, it was designed to have a direct sight line to the stunning view. Margulies Perruzzi leveraged space at the heart of the interior of the office for ADA-compliant restrooms, locker space, and a multi-purpose wellness room.

Margulies Perruzzi selected earthy natural tones mixed with brighter colors to complement the natural wood floors, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for employees and visitors. The design team took care to select materials for the space that not only visually embodied Boston Trust Walden, but also aligned with the firm's focus on social and environmental responsibility, ensuring products used met this high standard.

The project team for this project included:

Architect / Interior Designer: Margulies Perruzzi

GC: Corderman & Company

MEP/FP: WB Engineers

Furniture: Officeworks

Lighting: Boston Light Source

OPM: Newmark

