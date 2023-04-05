Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MYOC (MYO) on April 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MYO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As the world's first mirror display IOT-based healthcare blockchain token, the MYO Project enables users to workout with carrier frequency and get muscle while earning MYO tokens. Its native token MYOC (MYO) was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 3, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing the MYO Project

The smart healthcare industry, where digital technology and artificial intelligence technology (AI) are used innovatively in the healthcare field, is gaining much attention as the center of innovation in the era of the 4th industrial revolution.

Building a next generation healthcare platform, the MYO Project plans to provide muscle strengthening, exercise content recommendation, diet and dry season subscription services, and even remote medical care services through the establishment of a human body data pool and artificial intelligence solution through MYO IoT devices.

As a result, it would like to propose a fundamental solution to reduce medical expenses, which are greatly increasing, along with the global population aging, and to live a long life without getting sick, which is a basic human need.

To reach its goal, MYO created a platform called MYO Home, which aims to lead the next generation's home training culture by providing various services. It features a decentralized blockchain system that processes and manages information safely and transparently and a reward system that expands according to the achievement of the exercise target set by the user. It will expand its business through partnerships and collaborations with various companies and platforms and provide more objective and accurate services through the establishment of healthcare big data.

There're multiple MYO Home devices that can be used in various environments, and users can enjoy differentiated benefits through them. MYO Smart Mirror Device is the world's first smart EMS device that provides an all-in-one personalized health lifestyle. It is an AI home training platform that enables online 1:1 classes with the trainer desired by the user and proposes customized content, diet, and health functional food to users based on various health data measurements.

Unlike existing medical devices that stimulate with low frequencies, MYO EMS Training Wear uses mid-frequency, enabling muscle training just by wearing it. It works with MYO smart mirror device, allowing users to check information about exercise and physical condition. In addition, the user can check their body balance or BIA. By analyzing this information, MYO device will let the user know current status, improvements, advise, and even provide online live personal training or video calls to doctors. All the data will work with exercise and health related contents of MYO and its partners.

Since the MYO Home platform can be used in various places other than home, it can be utilized in various workplaces. MYO supports rental services for this. Users can pay for the rental of smart devices in key currency and MYOC.

About MYO Token

MYOC (MYO) is the native token of the MYO Project. It can be used as a means of payment for MYO services and smart devices.

Based on ERC-20, MYO has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated for the ecosystem, 20% is reserved, 20% is provided for private sale, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 15% will be used for marketing.

MYO token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 3, 2023, investors who are interested in the MYO Project can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

