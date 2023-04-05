Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023

WKN: A2AFPB ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 Ticker-Symbol: 6MB 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
08:02 Uhr
1,102 Euro
-0,054
-4,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 16:40
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 05-Apr-2023 / 15:09 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Apr-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Apr-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.000000        4.890000            4.890000   8446514 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.000000        5.290000            5.290000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Contract for Difference 28/12/2023              Cash          8446514       4.890000 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   8446514       4.890000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Antonio    Caius    0.000000          5.050000                5.050000% 
Batista    Capital LLP 
Antonio    Caius    0.000000          6.050000                6.050000% 
Batista    Capital LLP 
Antonio    Caius    0.000000          5.290000                5.290000% 
Batista    Capital LLP 
Antonio    Caius    0.000000          4.890000                4.890000% 
Batista    Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-Apr-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  235288 
EQS News ID:  1602383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2023 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.