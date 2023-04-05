Metro Bank plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company
Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Holding(s) in Company 05-Apr-2023 / 15:09 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ6STL67
Issuer Name
METRO BANK PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Caius Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
04-Apr-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
05-Apr-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 4.890000 4.890000 8446514 or reached Position of previous 0.000000 5.290000 5.290000 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Contract for Difference 28/12/2023 Cash 8446514 4.890000 Sub Total 8.B2 8446514 4.890000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Antonio Caius 0.000000 5.050000 5.050000% Batista Capital LLP Antonio Caius 0.000000 6.050000 6.050000% Batista Capital LLP Antonio Caius 0.000000 5.290000 5.290000% Batista Capital LLP Antonio Caius 0.000000 4.890000 4.890000% Batista Capital LLP
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
05-Apr-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
