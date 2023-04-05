Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Clayton Shum has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Clayton K. Shum, CFP®, RFC® has more than 20 years of experience, specializing in wealth management services. Prior to starting at Aegis, Clayton worked with established organizations such as US Bank, Northwestern Mutual and New York Life. He began his career in 2001 in the wake of the dot com crash, which gave him a unique perspective on how to help individuals grow their wealth and protect their assets from unexpected downturns. This perspective was further honed during the 2008 financial crisis. As a Certified Financial Planner, Clayton is consistent in providing independent financial advice and operates under a fiduciary standard. Clayton prides himself on providing personalized and strategic planning for his clients and ensures that their goals and time horizons are met.

Clayton specializes in working with retirees and those just about to retire, who not only want to preserve their principal, but also ensure that their money lasts throughout retirement. He has coached thousands of people on how to avoid the common mistakes that most retirees make. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner, Clayton's distinctions include Registered Financial Consultant and a master's in financial planning.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased to add experienced financial advisors like Clayton who seek the benefits of Aegis' boutique culture, our financial stability, and our superior platform. Clayton has a history of helping clients reach their goals and we look forward to supporting his practice."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "The addition of Clayton enhances Aegis' presence on the West Coast as we are committed to growth in the region and our focus on providing the best possible service to our advisors. We look forward to welcoming additional financial advisors to the firm who seek the advisor-focused culture that Aegis provides. Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for wire house and independent advisors and we look forward to future recruiting success."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for roughly 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747820/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director