INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: SOURCING at MAGIC to Debut New York Edition in September 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / SOURCING at MAGIC today announces its entry to New York City this Autumn, conveniently co-located with MAGIC and COTERIE New York, September 19-21, 2023, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. As supply chain lifecycles evolve to more dynamic timeframes to support smaller and more frequent sourcing and production patterns, SOURCING at MAGIC New York will look to fulfill high industry demand for increased speed to market fashion products and services.

"Bringing SOURCING at MAGIC to a new market in New York will address the everchanging industry needs and will solve for supply chain challenges facing businesses so that they can focus on better inventory control and speed to market." Kelly Helfman, President, Informa Markets Fashion.

SOURCING at MAGIC New York will highlight a variety of exhibitors and product categories in support of helping fashion brands and retailers address industry challenges and needs, including rethinking fashion supply chains, increasing speed to market, and developing better inventory control. In addition to the reliable offering of manufacturing, textile, trims, suppliers and service providers that Sourcing at MAGIC has become known for, the show will highlight a supply chain network that specializes in on-demand production, low MOQs (Minimum Order Quantities), and quick turn replenishment.

"Supply chain agility affords brands creative and cost-efficient inventory control in the current market. Solutions to supply chain disruptions are the key to brands' competitive edge in today's market. SOURCING at MAGIC New York will address the need for brands and retailers looking to rethink the supply chain to solve challenges around market pivots, minimizing overstock and creating opportunities for a more efficient production timeline." Andreu David, Vice President, SOURCING at MAGIC.

The show floor will be organized by category for ease of navigation with merchandising centered around sourcing for apparel, footwear, accessories. Attendees will be able to explore innovative technologies and service providers and create direct relationships with brands and buyers during a pivotal new buying milestone for sourcing needs.

Sourcing at MAGIC New York will elevate awareness and solutions to the current supply chain and buying challenges facing the industry with expert panel sessions and educational programming for enterprises of all sizes and maturity. Full schedule to be released in the coming months.

SOURCING at MAGIC:

SOURCING at MAGIC gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com.

INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.

