Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Blue Sky Scrubs, the luxury scrubwear lifestyle brand, has recently marked its 20th anniversary of delivering top-quality, hand-made, and athletic-inspired scrubs to medical professionals all over the world. Since its inception in 2001, Blue Sky Scrubs has been on a mission to make modern, comfortable, and stylish scrubs that stand out in a sea of bland medical apparel. Their unique designs and superior craftsmanship have established them as one of the leading scrubwear brands globally.

Founded by three friends in 2001, Blue Sky Scrubs started as a small boutique scrub company in Austin, Texas. From the very beginning, the company was committed to delivering scrubs that were both fashionable and functional. Today, Blue Sky Scrubs has evolved into a globally recognized brand that supplies hospitals, spas, and medical professionals with the best in scrubwear fashion.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 20th anniversary," said Shelby, one of the co-founders of Blue Sky Scrubs. "We started this business out of a passion for making comfortable and stylish scrubs that medical professionals would love to wear. Over the years, we have remained committed to delivering exceptional products and unmatched customer service, and we are so proud of the company we have become."

Blue Sky Scrubs' success can be attributed to its commitment to delivering high-quality scrub caps and superior customer service. Their scrubs are made using the finest materials and are designed with both style and functionality in mind. The company has always been on the forefront of innovation, constantly brainstorming and coming up with new ideas to make things even better for their loyal customers.

In addition to providing top-quality scrubs, Blue Sky Scrubs is committed to giving back to the community. Their Scrubs for Scrubs program supports medical professionals doing amazing things in underserved areas across the globe. Since its launch in 2005, the program has provided scrubwear to medical missions, enabling healthcare professionals to look good, feel good, and do good.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Blue Sky Scrubs is offering an exclusive line of limited edition scrub tops and pants, along with other exciting products. These products are a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and delivering the best in scrubwear fashion.

"We are excited to continue to innovate and create new products that our customers will love," said Shelby. "We are committed to delivering the best in scrubwear fashion and to making a difference in the lives of medical professionals around the world."

Blue Sky Scrubs is a scrubwear lifestyle brand that creates hand-made, ultra-comfy, athletic-inspired scrubwear that is both fashionable and functional. Founded in 2001 in Austin, Texas, the company is committed to delivering high-quality products and superior customer service. Blue Sky Scrubs' Scrubs for Scrubs program supports medical professionals doing amazing things in underserved areas across the globe.

