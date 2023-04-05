Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Provides Transactional Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the orderly settlement of all outstanding matters relating to the merger with 14th Round Inc. ("14R") that completed in late 2022 (the "Merger"). Previous holders of preferred shares in 14R (the "14R Pref Holders") who had dissented from the Merger have agreed to participate in the transaction and have received an aggregate 140,844 newly created Class C Series A Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") and 18,325 proportionate voting shares of the Company ("PV Shares"). Each Preferred Share is exchangeable into one PV Share, and the Preferred Shares include preference rights to dividends and distributions and on liquidation, as well as price protection equal to the consideration securityholders received on completion of the business combination that included the Merger. The rights and restrictions relating to the Preferred Shares will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

