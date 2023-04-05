INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: ISSA Show North America 2023 Plans for Robust Las Vegas Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / ISSA Show North America 2023, the annual tradeshow that brings together leaders from the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning communities, will take place November 13-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. This year's event delivers a showcase of the latest products and innovations, engaging education, and unlimited networking opportunities including the BIG BASH + ISSA's Centennial Celebration, featuring Centennial sponsor Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

"ISSA Show North America is the industry's largest and most anticipated event of the year," said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. "This year we are celebrating ISSA's 100th anniversary and are excited to bring an event packed with more educational, networking, and product discovery opportunities than ever before."

ISSA Show North America 2023 will host over 70 sessions across seven tracks, providing resources for attendees to stay up to date on the latest trends and solutions for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention. The show also offers numerous opportunities for professionals seeking certifications and accreditations around critical topics, such as cleaning for health.

With more than 600 exhibitors and 13,000 people expected at this year's event, ISSA Show North America 2023 features something for everyone. The expo hall includes six pavilions, four on-floor theaters, and representation from over 20 countries. A spotlight panel showcasing emerging leaders will take place on Tuesday, November 14, discussing what's in store for the cleaning industry over the next 100 years. Doc Hendley, founder and international president of Wine to Water, a nonprofit that provides clean water to people of need around the world, will also speak during a spotlight event on Wednesday, November 15.

"We're excited to bring everyone together at Mandalay Bay for the first time," said Informa Markets Director Amie Gilmore. "With 2.1 million gross square feet of meeting and exhibit space, it is one of the largest convention centers in the U.S. From networking events and the expo hall, to restaurants, entertainment, and hotel accommodations, attendees can now experience the entire show all under one roof."

The BIG BASH + ISSA's Centennial Celebration will take place at Hakkasan Nightclub in the MGM Grand Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 14, 6:30-9 p.m. Complimentary drinks, food, and entertainment will be provided.

"Spartan is honored to be the Centennial sponsor for the BIG BASH + ISSA's Centennial Celebration," said Cali Sartor, Vice President, Marketing, Spartan Chemical. "We look forward to hosting our guests at 'The BASH.' It's going to be one heck of a 100th anniversary party!"

General registration for ISSA Show North America 2023 will open in June. For more information about the event, visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

