Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA.H) (OTC Pink: IMAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has continued into the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and changed its name to "Highcliff Metals Corp." (the "Name Change").

The Company will complete the share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidated share (the "Consolidation"). Following the Consolidation, the Company will have 9,373,021 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company's new CUSIP number is 42984P106 and its new ISIN number is CA42984P1062.

A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates and/or DRS statements evidencing their pre-consolidation common shares for new share certificates and/or new DRS statements representing the number of post-consolidation commons shares to which they are entitled. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (i.e., shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) to affect the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-Consolidation common shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The Name Change and Consolidation will be effective on April 11, 2023, and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the NEX under its new stock symbol "HCM.H", subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

The Company currently has no mineral properties and will seek out to identify and acquire a new mineral property.

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,

President & CEO

Contact: I-Minerals Inc.

Barry Girling

208-953-7372

Email: info@imineralsinc.com

