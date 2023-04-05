Port of New Bedford: New Bedford Port Authority Submits Remarks on NOAA's National Seafood Strategy

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Recently, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") Fisheries released a draft National Seafood Strategy which aligns with the Biden-Harris Administration's goals for economic recovery, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience. This strategy focuses on NOAA's commitment to seafood sector resilience.

The New Bedford Port Authority ("NBPA"), representing the most profitable fishing port in the country, reviewed and submitted comments pertaining to this strategy as a way to highlight the role and importance the Port of New Bedford plays to the entire seafood industry.

The Port of New Bedford's remarks focused on the challenges the fishing industry is facing relative to federal regulations and advent of the offshore wind industry.

"The seafood industry continues to deal with unique challenges, and it is imperative that there is a significant investment in new technologies, research development, and mitigation from new industries that will share our waters," said New Bedford Port Authority Executive Director, Gordon Carr.

Many of the comments submitted concentrated on ways to sustain or increase seafood sustainability, without limiting the days at sea for our fishermen. This can be accomplished by having a flexible approach to regulations and extensive monitoring and data collection of our habitats. Furthermore, the Port supports an increase in local aquaculture projects to reduce dependence on imported seafood products while creating jobs in coastal communities.

The NBPA noted that seafood supply chains and policies should foster and strengthen community-based fisheries. Fisheries access should be kept available to future generations and must be balanced against the needs and limits of the ocean as well as fishermen's ability to sustain a livelihood with pride.

"It is my hope that NOAA's national seafood strategy will enable American seafood to compete more effectively in foreign markets," said Mayor Jon Mitchell. "As America's leading fishing port, New Bedford will inevitably benefit from an increase in foreign and domestic seafood sales."

The National Seafood Strategy outlines the direction for supporting a thriving domestic U.S. seafood economy. It describes the federal government's approach to enhancing the resilience of the seafood sector in the face of climate change and other stressors. The Port of New Bedford submitted comments to this national strategy because of the Port's importance to the complete seafood supply chain in our country and beyond, and its willingness to partner with government entities and industry to successfully promote locally generated products.

