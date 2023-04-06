RoboForex Increases Partner Commission for Gold, Silver, Oil, and US Indices

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex, a regulated financial services broker, announces enhancements to its Partner programme. One of the main updates is an increased Partner commission for several trading instruments, including Gold, Silver, and Crude Oil.

The improvements of the Partner programme feature increased Partner commissions for several popular instruments: Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), and Crude Oil (Brent, WTI). For example, the Pro account Partner commission for a lot of XAU/USD is now increased from $4 to $8. Same with Brent: the previous commission of $10 per lot is now increased to $20. Other instruments for which the Partner commission is more attractive are US500, USTech, and US30.

Moreover, the spreads for all the instruments above on ECN and Prime accounts have been enhanced and will be a welcome surprise for clients. All the updated information on spreads can be found in Contract Specifications.

This is not the first improvement made to the programme's condition. In fact, RoboForex aims at making its Partner programme more attractive every year. For example, the commission on Affiliate accounts was increased from 50% to 70% in the beginning of 2022, while the overall commission size for the Partners can attain 84% including the Loyalty programme payments.

About the RoboForex Partner programme

The RoboForex Partner programme is one of the key products of the company that allows for receiving a stable income from attracting clients to RoboForex, thereby giving them access to its cutting-edge trading technologies and high-quality services. Through the programme, the broker offers clients up to 70% of its income and up to 20% in loyalty payments, which is a unique offer in the market.

Moreover, Partners get access to a 5-level Expert programme that offers a multi-level Partner reward - up to 35% of the company's earnings on direct clients, and extra payments from commissions of sub-partners on various levels of the Affiliate network.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company which delivers brokerage services. The company provides traders who work on financial markets with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd has the brokerage licence FSC 000138/437. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at roboforex.com.

