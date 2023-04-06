Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
06.04.23
09:03 Uhr
124,44 Euro
+0,04
+0,03 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,66124,7409:18
124,68124,7409:18
PR Newswire
06.04.2023 | 09:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUBER+SUHNER AG: HUBER+SUHNER bestowed 2022 Sustainability Award from Airbus

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland and HERISAU, Switzerland, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER AG, a leading provider of electrical and optical connectivity solutions for aerospace and defense applications, proudly announced that it received the Airbus electrical standard parts Sustainability Award at an event held on 7 March 2023, in Toulouse, France.

HUBER+SUHNER AG Logo

The event was hosted by Airbus and included its 35 electrical standard parts suppliers. HUBER+SUHNER have been providing radio frequency (RF) interconnectivity technologies to Airbus for more than a decade, supporting major developments in the existing and future commercial fleet.

"We are extremely honoured to be recognised by Airbus for our contribution to mitigating the environmental impact of industrial manufacturing," said Reto Bolt, Chief Operating Officer for the Industry Segment of HUBER+SUHNER AG. "Corporate sustainability is a cornerstone of our business strategy. It enables us to provide our customers with technologies and solutions that will help them reach their own ambitious goals and ensure resource efficiency for all of us."

The HUBER+SUHNER annual report, including the complete section on corporate responsibility can be found under: https://reports.hubersuhner.com/2022/ar/

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

HUBER+SUHNER Group
The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hubersuhner-bestowed-2022-sustainability-award-from-airbus-301789951.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.