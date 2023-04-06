INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: License Global Releases 2023 Annual Top Licensing Agents Report

Top Global Licensing Agents report celebrates brand extension agencies who have excelled in the global sales of licensed merchandise and provides insight into upcoming trends in licensing.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / License Global, the leading publication for licensed consumer products, today releases the 2023 edition of The Top Global Licensing Agents report, which highlights the leading brand extension agencies that drive revenue for the business of brand licensing and licensed consumer products.

License Global's annual Top Global Licensing Agents report examines the retail sales of the world's best and brightest brand extension agencies, noting "Ones to Watch" and breaking down the biggest agents by region. This year's top 10 Global Licensing Agents represent more than $69 billion in global revenue of licensed goods at retail, with the top 20 generating a cumulative $81 billion globally.

The Top Three Global Licensing Agents ranked include:

IMG , representing an estimated $15.4B in global revenue through brands such as Angry Birds, Bugatti, GAP, Cosmopolitan, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Gap, Jim Beam, NFL and more.

, representing an estimated $15.4B in global revenue through brands such as and more. CAA Brand Management , representing an estimated $13.7B in global revenue through brands such as Beatrix Potter (Peter Rabbit) Bob Marley, The Cheesecake Factory, Coca-Cola, Ford, Netflix, Playboy, Riot Games and others.

, representing an estimated $13.7B in global revenue through brands such as and others. Beanstalk at an estimated $9.98B global revenue with brands such as Activision, Audi, Godiva, Kellogg's, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Stanley Black+Decker, Travelocity, among a few.

The Top Agents report surveyed the global licensing agents, discovering key points of focus for 2023/2024. One central trend observed in the report details brands increasingly looking to collaborate with brands in other categories, with the key focal markets in 2023/2024 being fashion (49.5%), food and beverage (46%), corporate brands (44%) and video games (39%).

With collaboration a key focus for the report, 56% of survey respondents noted that strengthening the relationship between retailer, licensee and brand owner sits at the core of all future opportunities in the market.

"An agent's job is to build new relationships, strengthen existing ones and expand a brand beyond its core categories," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. "This year's report is a tribute to the in-depth category expertise each agency brings to the table and the behind-the-scenes efforts they all go through to bring an opportunity to life. License Global has a truly rewarding position to be able to highlight the impact each agency has on the world of licensing and recognize the amazing collaborations, products and ingenuity that comes from the world's leading agencies."

The 2023 report also forecasts upcoming opportunities and challenges in the global brand licensing industry and lists what brand and product categories offer the most significant opportunities for licensed consumer products over the next two years.

Across the report, more than 50% of survey respondents highlight the importance of fashion as a category, whether it be high-level marketing collaboration or licensed consumer products. Fashion, set to be the core theme of focus at this year's Licensing Expo, will provide discussion towards these topics to reflect the growing demand in market interest.

To download the full License Global's annual Top Global Licensing Agents report, including complete list of agencies, geographical breakdown and exclusive market insights, please visit www.licenseglobal.com/resources/reports.

License Global is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Top Global Licensors Report, which can be found at www.licenseglobal.com.

