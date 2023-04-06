The third edition of Asia's premier Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Solutions

Exhibition and Summit - a bigger event, power-packed with the latest solutions and collaboration opportunities from all across Asia - for organizations with a growth mindset.

BANGKOK, Apr 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - InfoComm Asia 2023 returns from 24 to 26 May with a 38% larger show floor filled with more AudioVisual (AV) technologies and solutions to explore; and even more industry and technology-focused learning sessions at its Summits. It is also where Asia's AV professionals will meet - to connect, share ideas, discuss opportunities, and rekindle friendships.

SHOW FLOOR: Explore Even More Solutions for Digital Innovation and Transformation

This year, with a 38% increase in show floor at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the Show will deliver a bigger display of the world's latest in Professional AudioVisual technology and solutions. Major brands visitors can look out for at InfoComm Asia 2023 include AVCIT, Audio Technica, BOE, Bose, Christie, Dahua, Danacoid, Harman, Jabra, Kramer, Lenovo, Leyard, Planar, MaxHub, Sennheiser, Shure, Unilumin, Vega and many more. This year's Show will feature more than 40 first-time exhibitors, including Akusanet, AVCIT, BARCO,Dahua, Danacoid, Datapath, Hikvision, ScreenBeam, Sennheiser, Unilumin and Yeastar.

LEARNING PLATFORMS: Deeper Insights with Summits and Technical Tour

InfoComm Asia presents InfoComm Asia Summit and NIXT Summit - the former being the pre-eminent educational platform for everything AV, and the latter providing a peak into how industries are engaging the power of emerging tech to secure their future. This year, delegates will have access to some 35 free-to-attend sessions. Professional AV and Transformative Solutions experts and industry leaders will deliver these sessions across different tracks, each with a distinct focus.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to join the popular AV Technical Tour to see in-person digital signage systems installed within the newly-constructed QSNCC.

PRE-SHOW: Discover the solutions you are looking for, even before you arrive at the Show

To help solution-seekers make their time at InfoComm Asia 2023 efficient and productive, a series of engagement tools on the Show website facilitate self-personalized engagement with solution providers. The comprehensive tools include an intuitive solution matching system, the information-rich vBooth (every exhibitor has a one-page microsite to showcase their full and on-show offerings), a business card drop function and a meeting appointment scheduler.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN: Admission is Free

One of the world's most attractive destinations, Bangkok, Thailand is all set to host AV and IT Professionals, and vertical market buyers from all over Asia to gather, network and exchange knowledge on the latest AV trends and developments in Asia and beyond. It will also be a treasure trove of solutions for every organization's needs in preparing themselves for a digital future.

InfoComm Asia 2023 will take place at QSNCC from 24 to 26 May. Admission is free. Visitors can register their visit and get the latest Show updates at www.infocomm-asia.com.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte. Ltd. is the region's preeminent organizer of tradeshows for the Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Solutions industries. Through industry-leading shows in China, India and Asia, InfoCommAsia connects global and regional solution providers, vertical market end-users and the supply chain with the most important markets of Asia Pacific.

Additional information is available at:

infocomm-china.com | nixt-china.com | infocomm-india.com | infocomm-asia.com

For more information, please contact:

Rest of the World

Angie Eng

Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com

Thailand

Kanokwan Sukchaisri

Managing Director

Expo Inter Co., Ltd

kanokwan.infocommasia@expointer.net

