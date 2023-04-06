Technology startup, yourchat.ai Ltd., today announces the launch of its innovative AI services via ChatGPT, yourchat.ai and yoursearch.ai, to the Italian market.

yourchat.ai launches ChatGPT and AI Internet Search via Messenger or Web App in Italian language and compliant with GDPR (Photo: Business Wire)

yourchat.ai offers ChatGPT in a compact way via messenger or WebApp, which is easier to use, GDPR-compliant and cost-free. Users can also receive images from the AI via messenger, using only a text description.

On yoursearch.ai, users first enter their search query in a web app or messenger. The chatbot then sifts through the best Google search results with the help of ChatGPT and answers the question as a text answer including the sources of where the results were found. Unlike a traditional Google search, users do not have to waste time searching for their desired answer(s) from various linked search results. Plus, users are never bombarded with any ads while using the service, which is much faster than Microsoft's Bing.

Both WebApps are in Italian language, open source and also offer an editor mode. The services fully meet the requirements of the GDPR and content harmful to minors is always blocked.

Founder serial entrepreneur Dr. jur. Can Ansay: "I intend to lead the AI and Web 3 revolution in the best interest of users and humanity by putting the power back in the hands of users; Not only will people have access to and help shape our innovative services, but 60% of my profits and voting rights as a sole shareholder will be distributed directly back to users and the linked website creators. Investors are also excited."

The company will also be launching two additional services in the coming weeks: yourfriends.ai and yournews.ai.

yourchat.ai Ltd. CEO and founder, Dr. jur. Can Ansay, is a serial social entrepreneur from Germany. After a successful career as a lawyer, he developed an AI medical diagnosis app in 2013, he then founded an eHealth company in 2018 that topped nearly 700,000 users. In 2022, he launched the first legal online store for cannabis flower in Europe.

