J.S. Held Strengthens Construction Advisory Practice in EMEA with Aquila Forensics Acquisition

JERICHO, N.Y., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of Aquila Forensics, a London-based consultancy providing construction dispute, advisory, and investigatory services to clients in the UK and abroad. This acquisition expands and strengthens J.S. Held's Construction Advisory services globally, amplifying the firm's footprint in the EMEA region.





Established in 2018, Aquila Forensics advises clients in the energy and natural resources; infrastructure; industrial and manufacturing; building and development; marine; and civil engineering sectors in the UK and internationally. As experts in quantum and delay analysis, the Aquila Forensics team is regularly engaged in the management and resolution of construction disputes through mediation, adjudication, arbitration, and litigation. The firm also helps clients make informed decisions concerning capital investments and revenue expenditure for high-value, complex construction projects worldwide.

"By joining J.S. Held, we gain additional resources and experts from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines that both complement the talents of our team and expand our global reach," said Mark Mills, Co-Founder and Director at Aquila Forensics. Daniel Miles, Co-Founder and Director at Aquila, added, "J.S. Held shares our commitment to providing an extraordinary client experience. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues while strengthening the solutions we provide in the UK and other key markets around the world."

The addition of Aquila Forensics builds upon J.S. Held's previous acquisitions in EMEA, including GPW Group, Sense Studio, and Arcadis' UK Contract Solutions Practice led by Gary Kitt, further enhancing the firm's comprehensive global service offering across construction advisory, forensic architecture, and investigations.

"J.S. Held is acquiring a team of highly respected and accomplished experts at the top of their field," said Gary Kitt, Senior Managing Director for Construction Advisory at J.S. Held. "The addition of the Aquila team strengthens our Construction Advisory Practice by adding experts with a deep understanding of financial and programming impacts of change developed from years of expert witness and site-based practical experience."

Aquila Forensics clients will now have access to J.S. Held's expanded suite of services, including forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; accident reconstruction; equipment consulting; environmental, health, and safety; ESG and sustainability; cyber security; global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; surety; and intellectual property disputes, strategy, valuation, and monetization.

For more information on Aquila Forensics joining J.S. Held, please visit https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-strengthens-construction-advisory-practice-in-emea-with-aquila-forensics-acquisition.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through our affiliate, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

CONTACT:

Kristi L. Stathis

J.S. Held LLC

kristi.stathis@jsheld.com

+1 786 833 4864

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824221/JS_Held_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/js-held-strengthens-construction-advisory-practice-in-emea-with-aquila-forensics-acquisition-301791189.html