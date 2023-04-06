Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Region Skåne lån 115 on STO Corporate Bonds (131/23)

Listing of bond loan issued by Region Skåne lån 115 on STO Corporate Bonds (Record Id 226244) Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Region Skåne lån 115 with effect from 2023-04-11. Last day of trading is set to 2028-03-28. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1133303