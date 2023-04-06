This is the next step in its long-term European expansion

Horus Pharma, an independent French laboratory specialised in ophthalmology, has taken a major step in its European expansion strategy with the opening of its new subsidiary. From its base in Stockholm, Sweden, Horus Pharma Nordic will cover Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, which between them have nearly 30 million inhabitants.

Horus Pharma develops, patents and markets preservative-free eye and eyelid care products and solutions. The Group focuses on using its medical and scientific know-how to offer physicians innovative therapeutic solutions that have patient safety as a top priority. Horus Pharma is headquartered in Nice, France and currently has a presence in Spain, the Benelux and Switzerland.

The new Nordic subsidiary is the next step forward.

Claude Claret, CEO and co-founder of Horus Pharma: "I am proud of our steady growth and the expansion of our presence in Europe, which now also includes the Nordic countries. After two decades of pioneering the successful development and marketing of ranges of innovative products in various European countries, we are ready to play a critical role in helping ophthalmologists and their patients in the Nordic countries solve eye care challenges by offering them top-quality solutions. We are delighted to welcome Johan Marlowe as General Manager of the subsidiary. He brings 30 years of unique experience in ophthalmology and a deep knowledge of the Nordic market".

Johan Marlowe, General Manager Horus Pharma Nordic: "I am honoured to embark on this journey alongside Horus Pharma, which has a long history of providing innovative products and has rightly earned the status of a key player in ophthalmology in Europe. I know just how much interest in preservative-free products for optimizing patient care there is throughout the Nordic countries. My focus will be on meeting these expectations and supporting access to Horus Pharma's innovative solutions

"Horus Pharma will start acting as the local representative for ILUVIEN® (indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular oedema (DMO) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies, and the prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye). The product has been available on the French market since 2018 and was successfully launched in the Benelux in 2020."

During the coming year Horus Pharma's full range of products, which includes medical devices for treating glaucoma, allergies, inflammation, dry eye, and surgical and peri-surgical solutions as well as cosmetic products for eyelid hygiene, will progressively become available on the Nordic market.

About Horus Pharma

Horus Pharma, founded in 2003, is an independent company acknowledged for its expertise in developing preservative-free ophthalmology products and a key player on the French and European market. Through its active R&D programme the Group improves patients' everyday lives by developing innovative solutions and products for all segments of the ophthalmology market. Horus Pharma distributes its products throughout France from its headquarters in Saint-Laurent du Var near Nice, in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland and now the Nordic countries through subsidiaries, and in many other countries through distribution agreements. For more information, visit www.horus-pharma.se/en

About Eco' Ophtalmo, a strategic pillar of Horus Pharma strategy:

Right from its inception, the Eco' Ophtalmo programme has embedded ecology in Horus Pharma's culture. The Group has always been committed to constantly seeking new ways to reduce its ecological footprint through its strategy of innovation, partnerships, and initiatives that encourage and support ecologically responsible practices so they become more widespread in its industry.

The Group has two main objectives: reducing the environmental footprint and raising ophthalmologists' awareness of the environmental impact of medical practices through collaborations and the development of joint actions. The Group's projects include significant and ambitious initiatives, such as an environmental and social commitment to reach Plastic Net Zero and develop recyclable packaging*.

(*) A high percentage of the cardboard used by Horus Pharma for secondary packaging is FSC-certificated.

