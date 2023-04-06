DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.4731
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 804298
CODE: FEDF LN
ISIN: LU1233598447
ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 235574 EQS News ID: 1603245 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
