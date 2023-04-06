DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (INFB LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Apr-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.7548
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16791
CODE: INFB LN
ISIN: LU2418815390
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
