Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Provides Details on Financing Its Division 5 Initiative

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO), a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, today disclosed how it plans to finance its recently announced Division 5 Initiative to diversify its operations into five distinct divisions.

Metavesco, Inc. will explore a variety of funding strategies to finance its Division 5 expansion. Some of these strategies are more appropriate for certain divisions than others, but from a 30,000 foot level, we will seek to execute the following:

Phased Expansion: Metavesco will not attempt to launch all these divisions at once and will opt for a phased expansion strategy, starting with the divisions that require less capital investment or have a shorter time-to-revenue. By generating revenue from these divisions, the company can gradually fund the growth of other divisions. Debt Financing: The company is expected to utilize debt financing by taking out loans or accessing lines of credit from banks and other financial institutions. The Real Estate Division, specifically, will absolutely need access to debt financing. The Company is currently in talks with several parties to provide financing for this division. Given the high interest rate environment, we will seek loans that can be cheaply refinanced in the future, i.e., no prepayment penalties. Strategic Partnerships: Forming strategic partnerships or joint ventures with established companies in the target industries can help Metavesco share the costs and risks associated with launching new divisions. These partnerships can also provide access to valuable resources, expertise, and market insights. This is especially important for any consumer goods we launch using our NFT IP. Leveraging the Balance Sheet: Currently, Metavesco has very little unaffiliated debt and owns its assets free and clear. We have the option to borrow against our current digital assets if need be. Additionally, we will seek to sell or borrow against receivables that may be generated. For example, if we have $200,000 in receivables generated from the Staffing Division, we would likely be able to access 90% of these dollars immediately via a factoring or ABL arrangement. This strategy allows Metavesco to unlock the value of division assets and redirect the proceeds as needed.

Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco stated, "Any acquisitions that require the issuance of shares, I will want to be accretive and have leak out agreements in place, given the small size of the Company's tradable float. Any capital raises that require the issuance of shares will likely need the same type of leak out agreement in addition to being a fixed price issuance, i.e., no 50% discount to market notes."

By carefully balancing these sources of capital, the company can maintain shareholder value while executing its growth plans.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@metavesco.com

(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747899/Metavesco-Provides-Details-on-Financing-Its-Division-5-Initiative