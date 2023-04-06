Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announced that it has launched a new subscription data package containing all of its unique, real-time China economic and political data feeds.

The product, called the RIWI China Data Feeds, includes views on government policies, views on other countries, consumer spending, brand sentiment, travel intentions, and views on the China-Taiwan conflict. They also include a range of politically sensitive questions, for which RIWI employs heightened security procedures.

After China's abrupt zero-COVID reversal in December, RIWI's China data feeds challenged conventional wisdom, and have now been confirmed correct. "The consensus was that China's post zero-COVID reopening would represent a dramatic economic boost. But clients looking at the real-time RIWI China data saw that the boost would not be as dramatic. Lagged data is now confirming the conventional wisdom was wrong and the RIWI signal was correct," shared Danielle Goldfarb, RIWI Vice President, Economics and Global Affairs.

The data are gathered anonymously, continuously, and provide a timely and reliable unique perspective on the Chinese economy and consumer sentiment. They are gathered using RIWI's web-intercept technologies which ensure broad reach far beyond paid, habitual survey takers: the majority of RIWI's China respondents report never taking a survey before. RIWI's method leverages hundreds of thousands of dynamic source points at which it intercepts people online. This ensures broad coverage throughout all parts of the country, including tier 3 and 4 cities and rural areas. It additionally minimizes the chances of bias and bots, and minimizes the chances of blockage by state censors.

RIWI has been collecting a suite of continuous, unique, reliable data series in China, across a range of geopolitical, political, and economic topics since 2018.

More information on the RIWI China Data Feeds can be found here: https://riwi.com/riwi-china-package/.

Introductory pricing at a discount of 10% is available for all RIWI China Data Feeds subscribers who sign on before June 30th, 2023.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

