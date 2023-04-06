Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
WKN: A2PWMZ ISIN: US89832Q1094 Ticker-Symbol: BBK 
Tradegate
06.04.23
14:02 Uhr
29,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2023 | 15:26
137 Leser
Inspiring Stories: Truist Foundation and Community First Fund Support Diverse Entrepreneurs by Aligning Capital With Social Justice in Pennsylvania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Community First Fund was founded by Black and Latino community visionaries with a dream to provide much-needed capital to low-income entrepreneurs and community organizations serving the poor in South Central Pennsylvania. These leaders created community development loan institutions (CDFI) - some of the first to form across the country - to address the opportunity gap and make capital accessible to all residents. To date, Community First Fund has provided $487 million in loans and investments across central and eastern Pennsylvania, 71% of which has gone to businesses owned by people of color.

Over the last decade, there has been a notable increase in Black, Hispanic, Latino, and Asian residents in Pennsylvania, presenting an opportunity to rebuild a racially equitable local economy. Learn how Truist Foundation's $2.25 million grant to Community First Fund's Economic Justice Fund, which provides capital to Black and Latino entrepreneurs across Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, is helping small business owners-like Mamie Sardnee, owner of Woodland Produce in Philadelphia-grow their businesses and achieve their dreams.

To learn more about the transformative power of access to capital, read the full story here.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.