Cann American Corp. Launches Satellite Office for Subsidiary

RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Cann American Corp. (OTC Pink:CNNA), the "Company", a holding company focused on developing alternative therapeutics, is pleased to announce a new satellite office for its subsidiary, Prodigy Stem Cell (Prodigy).

On April 4, 2023, Prodigy entered into a new lease agreement for 3000 sq. ft. of office space in Orlando Florida.

The new location will primarily serve clients in the Orlando and Winter Park areas as part of the Company's rapid growth strategy. In addition to major tourism, this region is also host to an extensive number of professional sports training facilities, spring training camps, as well as health and wellness centers, all of which represent Prodigy's target market.

Prodigy already has high profile clients that spend significant time training in the Winter Park region. Meetings are already being scheduled to showcase Prodigy's Florida presence.

Over the next several weeks and months the Company intends to further expand Prodigy into several key regions nationwide. Initially Prodigy intends to partner with parties and facilities that will benefit from the Prodigy product line, then incrementally launching its own Prodigy branded wellness centers, region by region, prioritized by revenue generating performance. The Company believes central Florida represents the best demographic fit for Prodigy's initial expansion efforts.

Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Tucker: "We are hitting the ground running with or belief that Prodigy Stem Cell is a world class brand and product. As we continue to expand, we anticipate incurring significant revenue growth by bringing Prodigy to the forefront as our primary business focus. We will continue to keep shareholders updated on our continued progress."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing alternative therapeutics across a range of sectors from CBD to regenerative medicines.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

