One of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, developed by tech startup Portuma, will be listed on the popular crypto-exchange platform MEXC starting next week.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Portoken, one of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, will be listed on MEXC starting next week, according to those overseeing the project. Ozan Emrah, CEO of Portuma, which developed the token, says Portoken will be officially added to the popular crypto exchange on April 11.

Portuma reaches a new milestone reflecting its growing prominence in in-game advertising



"This milestone reflects Portuma's growing prominence in the in-game advertising field," Emrah asserts. "It's also attributable to the fact that we follow the crypto world very closely."

'New Listings on the Way'

As the number of gaming enthusiasts increases, so do investments in the gaming industry, which caters to a wide range of key audience groups.

According to Emrah, Portoken - which is also listed on BitMart, LBank and PancakeSwap - is a "project token rather than a crypto commodity." Hailing the token's imminent launch on MEXC, he adds: "There are new listings on the way."

In-Game Advertisements

With Portuma, users can display in-game advertisements without detracting from players' gaming experience. "Our in-game ad-integration technology lets advertisers access novel ad spaces by placing embedded ad slots in the games," Emrah explains.

They can also choose between "in-game advertising" and "play-to-earn" integration options. With games that apply the latter, such as "Back Streets" and "Wonder Racer," gamers can earn Portoken while they're playing.

According to Emrah, this kind of integration generated a total of 80 million hits for both games, while increasing average gameplay duration by almost 1200 percent.

4 Million Daily Active Users

Operating in 177 countries in 15 categories, Portuma works with over 150 infrastructure providers throughout the global advertising ecosystem. It also closely adheres to the standards of the International Advertising Bureau (IAB), of which it is a member in good standing.

Through a host of integrated gaming platforms, Portuma can currently boast roughly 4 million daily active users and 300 million download requests per day.

Contact:

Ozan Emrah ÜNAL, info@portoken.com

