RQM+, the world's leading MedTech service provider, today announced the appointment of Denise Wocko as head of global client portfolio management. In her new role, Wocko will work directly with RQM+ clients to provide seamless access to its integrated services, including reimbursement, clinical trials, lab testing and regulatory consulting, that support all phases of the product lifecycle.

"We have an incredible opportunity to reduce the risk of clients who have trusted us with managing their regulatory and quality processes for 40 years by helping them navigate each critical step of their product's journey," said Wocko. "Our deep expertise in global regulatory consulting with the largest global team of regulatory experts and former FDA, MHRA and notified body professionals differentiates us and serves as the foundation for our expanded services. Our clients have asked us to integrate regulatory, clinical, biocompatibility and market access disciplines to give them efficient, end-to-end support. My goal is to make RQM+ the MedTech partner of choice by removing the challenges of a fragmented service landscape that manufacturers are dealing with today."

Based in Geneva, Wocko has held commercial leadership roles at both niche and large organizations where she worked closely with clients to develop strategic partnerships that meet their objectives. Her experience spans the MedTech, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, as well as with the contract research organizations (CROs) that serve them.

About RQM+

RQM+ is the leading MedTech service provider with the world's largest global team of regulatory and quality experts. Building upon 40 years of regulatory expertise, we also provide comprehensive clinical trial, lab and reimbursement services reducing risk throughout the entire product lifecycle for medical devices, digital therapeutics and diagnostics. With more former FDA, MHRA and notified body regulators than any other firm, the RQM+ team has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. We currently works for 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies. For more information, visit RQMplus.com.

