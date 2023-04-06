Leidos Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Sixth Consecutive Year

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has once again been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"Being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is a reflection of the unwavering dedication and integrity of the Leidos team," said Roger Krone, Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our shared commitment to upholding our core values in every decision and action we take is what sets us apart and inspires us to reach new heights of excellence."

This marks the sixth consecutive year for Leidos to receive this honor from Ethisphere. The company is one of only two honorees in the Information Technology Services category. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"Ethics are embedded into all facets of our company," said Courtney Edmonds, Leidos Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer." As new evolutions present new challenges and opportunities, we continue to invest time and resources to train our employees. This supports a consistent understanding of our company's expectations and continuing to lead through ethical practices."

Ethisphere evaluates each year's honorees by assessing their culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, and diversity. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Congratulations to Leidos for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere CEO." Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership."

Ethisphere's long-standing belief that financial performance and ethics go hand-in-hand continues to be validated by the "Ethics Premium." Ethisphere's annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® outperformed the large cap sector by 13.6 percent over the past five calendar years.

The full list of the World's Most Ethical Companies® can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Leidos



Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com

