Omaha Community Playhouse: VROOM! First "Mobile Sensory Theatre" Hits the Road in the Midwest

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Omaha Community Playhouse, the largest nonprofit community theatre organization in the U.S., is proud to announce the launch of the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre . The traveling theatre experience is designed for children with autism or other sensory sensitivities, providing a safe and personalized experience by bringing the performance directly to their home.

The Omaha Community Playhouse is the first community theatre to unveil this mobile sensory theatre concept in the Midwest and one of only a handful in the U.S.

"At OCP, we are committed to providing all community members with inclusive and innovative theatre experiences where everyone can feel a sense of belonging," OCP Artistic Director Stephen Santa said. "Theatre breaks down barriers, provokes empathy, creates unbreakable bonds and imparts important life skills for people of all ages. That's why we created the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre-we are taking the show on the road to bring meaningful, creative art and expression to more young people in a sensory-enriched environment."

The show performed in the OCP Mobile Sensory Theatre, Starshine!, takes children on a sensory-oriented journey through the galaxy, allowing them to enjoy the magic of the sky to gaze at constellations, dance with asteroids, hear the soothing sounds of space, and even lend a helping hand so that every star can shine its brightest. A video preview of the show can be seen here .

The Devereaux family of Omaha recently experienced a sneak preview of Starshine! in the mobile theatre. "What an amazing experience for our children! The ultimate joy and excitement my son felt while looking at all the brilliant colors, hearing the soothing sounds and seeing the beautiful lights makes the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theater a truly unforgettable experience for all of us," Omaha parents Jarron and Ashley Devereaux shared.

The 30- to 40-minute performance is delivered by professional actors trained to work with children with autism and other sensory sensitivities. Parents and caregivers remain highly involved to ensure the child feels safe and comfortable throughout the show.

"The overall message for children who enjoy the show is compassion, instilling values for helping others in need, and the understanding that everyone's special, unique and different. It often forms an empowering moment for families to connect," explained Santa.

Santa first developed the mobile sensory theatre concept and Starshine! performance as the co-founder of the Jumping Jack Theater in Pittsburgh. With only a handful of theatres with mobile sensory options in the U.S., Santa is thrilled to reach children in a new region with this safe, non-judgmental and welcoming environment.

"Some parents can experience difficulty even leaving home with children to travel to the theatre. The mobile concept was created to reduce further barriers between children and the arts by meeting them where they are and tailoring the performance to their specific needs."

The Omaha Community Playhouse aims to expand this service to reach neighboring communities and other cities throughout Nebraska.

For more information about the OCP VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre and the Omaha Community Playhouse, please visit omahaplayhouse.com .

About the Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse is supported in part by the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Established in 1924, the Omaha Community Playhouse is the largest community theatre in the United States based on memberships sold and facility size, among other factors. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

