Donnerstag, 06.04.2023
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
WKN: A2DUUY ISIN: CA30252U3038 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.04.2023 | 20:14
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). The conference call will include a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session with Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO and Alana Forbes, CFO.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S., dial 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company.

CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FNK IR LLC

Satichi Consulting Inc.

Alana Forbes

Matt Chesler, CFA

Daniel Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Corporate Development

403.291.7437

646.809.2183

416.728.5630

investors@flyht.com

flyht@fnkir.com

dkim@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748009/FLYHT-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Conference-Call

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
