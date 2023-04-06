Submittable: Podcast: What the Data Says About the Future of Social Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Submittable:

To understand the future of corporate purpose, we need to look to the data. Kari guides you through the numbers, insights, and new trends revealed by CECP's 2022 Giving in Numbers and Investing in Society reports.

About Kari

Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas is the managing director of corporate insights & engagement for Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) . She leads some of the premiere studies into the current state and future of corporate purpose and philanthropy, including CECP's annual "Giving in Numbers" reports.

More episodes packed with practical insight

