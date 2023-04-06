Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2023 | 20:50
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Submittable: Podcast: What the Data Says About the Future of Social Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Submittable:

To understand the future of corporate purpose, we need to look to the data. Kari guides you through the numbers, insights, and new trends revealed by CECP's 2022 Giving in Numbers and Investing in Society reports.

About Kari

Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas is the managing director of corporate insights & engagement for Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP). She leads some of the premiere studies into the current state and future of corporate purpose and philanthropy, including CECP's annual "Giving in Numbers" reports.

More episodes packed with practical insight

To hear more from industry leaders - including Jen Carter of Google, Patricia Toothman of Splunk, Carmen Perez of Better Next, and Angela Parker of Realized Worth - on how to create blueprints for navigating a CSR career, building a social impact program, and adapting to changing times, visit Submittable's Impact Studio. You'll hear six episodes revealing a number of practical insights you can use in your mission.

Submittable, Thursday, April 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Submittable on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Submittable
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/submittable
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Submittable

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748024/Podcast-What-the-Data-Says-About-the-Future-of-Social-Impact

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.